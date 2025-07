8-year-old Ben Campa gets a hit at the Wyoming Area baseball camp held this past week at Atlas Field.

Wyoming Area baseball head coach Rob Lemoncelli, back center right, huddles the campers for a talk before splitting up into groups.

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area head baseball coach Rob Lemoncelli hosted the annual baseball camp at Atlas Field with over 60 campers involved. Campers took part of a three-day camp. T-shirts were handed out and on the final day, participants were treated to an ice cream truck.