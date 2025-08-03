DUPONT — Dupont Borough Secretary Patricia McDonald would like to remind residents of the upcoming electronic recycling program on Thursday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. along with paper shredding from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, a Kids Mural Painting event will take place at the Elm Street Park Pavilion. Children six years and older can join in the fun led by local artist Jan Lokuta. The painting theme is the solar system.

School taxes have been mailed, and remittance will be collected in person at the Municipal Building on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in person. There is a drop box in the foyer of the Municipal Building and taxes can be dropped off during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have not received your bill, please contact Dupont Borough Tax Collector Susan Gregory, at 570-655-6216, ext. 103.

—Tony Callaio