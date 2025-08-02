Bianca Pizano added another sports option during the offseason, but the Wyoming Area graduate is back in preparation for her junior season at Michigan State, where she shared the field hockey team’s scoring lead a year ago.

Pizano is one of 12 athletes from around the country to be signed to Name Image and Likeness deals with the WWE in the fifth year of the program run by the professional wrestling organization. She is the first field hockey player selected into the program, which includes training that opens the possibility of her being part of the WWE in the future.

Official practices begin Thursday for the team, which is already in Michigan working on strength and conditioning.

Pizano was a National Field Hockey Coaches Association Academic Squad selection, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten selection last season as she works her way toward plans to attend dental school. She had a pair of two-goal games and finished the season with five goals total as the Spartans went 8-10.

Michigan State has exhibitions with Central Michigan and Michigan Aug. 15 and 22 before opening the season at Louisville Aug. 29 and playing its home opener against Ohio the next day.