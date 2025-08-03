PITTSTON — The residents of the City of Pittston can feel a bit more secure, especially if you live in a high-rise as the Pittston Bureau of Fire (PBF) unveiled their new ladder fire truck recently.

In a fire department statement, officials were happy about the recent acquisition.

“We’re excited to announce that, after years of design and planning, followed by many months of organizing equipment and training, our new aerial truck is in service and ready to roll. We’re proud of the meticulous efforts of our members who ensured that every last detail was checked off, making sure this truck was perfectly suited for PBF operations. You’ll find us out and about town, continuing to train and ensure our proficiency.

The ladder truck is a 2025 Pierce Mfg. “Enforcer” chassis with an Ascendant 100’ mid-mount platform, 2000 GPM water pump with 300 gallon tank, and a 605 HP Cummins, Inc X15 motor.

The two previous additions to the bureau’s fleet were in 2020 and 2012.

PBF chief is Frank D. Roman with both John Ankenbrand and Michael Chernouskas serving as assistant fire chiefs.