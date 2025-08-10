Dark Elegance Studio has a comfortable lounge area for clients to relax while at the salon.

Dark Elegance Studio, owned by Ashlee Balent, is open for business by appointment catering to women’s hair care.

Ashlee Balent, 35 of West Pittston, stands at the front door of her new salon Dark Elegance at 517 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

WEST PITTSTON — Owning a beauty salon has been Ashlee Balent’s dream ever since she was a teen. This past week, that dream turned into reality when she opened Dark Elegance Studio at 517 Luzerne Ave.

Dark Elegance specializes in serving women for haircuts, highlights of all sorts, root touchups, coloring, wash and blow dry, waxing services and hair treatments.

Balent, 35, owner/operator, is a native of Greater Pittston. She graduated from Wyoming Area. Shortly after graduating, she attended Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy.

“From a very young age, I’ve always loved fashion, and it wasn’t until 10th grade when I said this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Balent admitted.

Related Video

After beauty school, she was hired at a salon for six months before realizing it wasn’t the fit for her, so she landed a job at Brooks & Co. Innovative Hair Design, Edwardsville.

“After I left my first job, it wasn’t long before Brooks & Co. called me to work,” Balent said. “I took it instantly and ended up working there for 13 years.”

When the opportunity came up to open her own salon, she left Brooks to pursue the world of self-employment.

“The reason why I wanted to be my own boss was for family, I wanted to take a step back and focus on family and working on my own allows me to do both, have a business and take care of my family,” Balent said.

When Balent decided to head down the road of owning a salon, the 517 Luzerne Ave. location was available and she took it.

Her fiancé, Sam Fuller, helped her put together the proper paperwork for filing for tax purposes and finances to get the business up and running.

Balent has an affinity for Halloween and goth and the Dark Elegance Studio décor has shades of that theme running through the salon.

“Like a million other people on this planet love Halloween — I love it so much,” Balent said. “It’s a lifestyle to me, and I know a lot of my clients following me know I love black and goth and glam and horror, and if this is going to be my second home, I wanted to express myself and hope everyone likes it too.”

Even though Balent has a client list, she is accepting new clients, all by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call Dark Elegance Studio at 570-954-0421.