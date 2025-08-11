Luzerne County released these drawings last week showing the proposed new design of the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston, commonly known as the Water Street Bridge.

Luzerne County released these drawings last week showing the proposed new design of the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston, commonly known as the Water Street Bridge.

Luzerne County released these drawings last week showing the proposed new design of the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston, commonly known as the Water Street Bridge.

Pittston and West Pittston’s mayors said Monday they support the proposed new design of the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking the two municipalities.

Luzerne County, which owns the Susquehanna River crossing commonly known as the Water Street Bridge, released design sketches last week that will be discussed at county council’s Tuesday work session. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants county council approval on the design.

PennDOT had agreed to assume responsibility for replacing the closed span because it is part of a bridge bundling that also will replace the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) Bridge. Under this package, the county will be responsible for 5% of the cost of its bridge replacement.

“I think this design is thoughtful, respectful and will stand the test of time,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said Monday. “It would make the bridge a focal point that people will come to see.”

Related Video

West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano said the design is more attractive than the original basic concrete concept.

“I think it’s going to be something that will look very nice in the landscape and will be very nice going forward,” Alfano said.

Lombardo said he has been working with West Pittston and county officials on the design process from the start.

Because the original steel truss bridge built in 1914 had become part of the community’s identity, Lombardo originally hoped the replacement could be an exact replica of the original. However, that option would have been too expensive, he said.

“It would have to be custom built. When you look at those types of bridges dating back to the period of time when steel was booming in this country, it was a different era,”

Scranton-based architect DxDempsey, which was jointly selected by the county and municipalities, “hit the ball out of the park” with its design, Lombardo said. State historic preservationists also were involved, he said.

Much of the design was guided by the bridge’s official name in honor of two firefighters killed battling a blaze in 1993 — John Lombardo of Pittston (the mayor’s brother) and Leonard Insalaco of West Pittston.

The arches in the new design are fire engine red with curves meant to resemble a fire hose, he said.

A video explaining the design said the “modern and deeply symbolic” bridge “gracefully spans the river, uniting two communities bound by shared resilience.”

Vertical metal bars beneath the arcs “hint at the flickering of flames” and the “raw jagged resonance of fire, embodying both comfort and danger,” it said.

A broad promenade “invites art walks, festivals and pop-up events,” it said.

Lombardo said the current bridge, which the county closed in August 2021 due to concerns over a bent eyebar, did not safely accommodate pedestrians, including those in wheelchairs and pushing strollers.

The current bridge had a single walkway “barely 30 inches wide,” he said.

On the new bridge, there will be sidewalks at least 6 feet wide on both sides, Lombardo said.

“We are trying to improve walkability in the city and want people to access trails and commerce on both sides,” Lombardo said.

The new lighting would allow a mix of hundreds of colors controlled by phone, as opposed to the last system that had a few color options and required manual switching on gear boxes, Lombardo said.

He has many ideas on how the lights can be used for holidays, the city’s Tomato Festival and other events.

Alfano envisions pink bridge lights for the borough’s May cherry blossom festival.

Lombardo said he is confident West Pittston and Pittston residents will embrace the new design.

“When you’re taking down a historic bridge, you have to put something there that has value because it is an identifiable part of the city and borough of West Pittston’s skyline,” he said. “This is our one bite at the apple, and I want to make it right.”

Lombardo said the city will assist the county in covering any increased costs associated with the new design.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the administration is working on a tally of the impact a new design would have on the county’s required 5% contribution for the bridge.

Crocamo said she believes the bridge design “embodies a commitment to progress and innovation.”

“Let us take pride in what will be a monumental achievement, recognizing the artistry that has transformed a simple river crossing into a landmark of hope and honor,” Crocamo said.

Tom Reilly, president of Reilly Associates in Pittston — the county’s outside engineer — told council earlier this year the bridge project is expected to be bid out in late 2026, so work can commence at the end of that year. This is a hard deadline due to $18 million in federal grant funding earmarked for the project, he had said.

Tuesday’s council work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend remotely will be posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.