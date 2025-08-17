An employee of M. Mayo Striping, Harding, paints the red line on Main Street, Pittston, ahead of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Once the red line is painted down Main Street, Pittston, M. Mayo Striping then lays down the tomato at several locations.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Pittston Councilman Joe McLean checks out the freshly painted red lines and tomato ahead of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON — In preparation for the annual Tomato Festival, M. Mayo Striping laid down a red line on Main Street, followed by the painting of Tomatoes on the street.

