An employee of M. Mayo Striping, Harding, paints the red line on Main Street, Pittston, ahead of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Once the red line is painted down Main Street, Pittston, M. Mayo Striping then lays down the tomato at several locations. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pittston Councilman Joe McLean checks out the freshly painted red lines and tomato ahead of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — In preparation for the annual Tomato Festival, M. Mayo Striping laid down a red line on Main Street, followed by the painting of Tomatoes on the street.