Pittston Councilman Joe McLean checks out the freshly painted red lines and tomato ahead of the annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

Once the red line is painted down Main Street, Pittston, M. Mayo Striping then lays down the tomato at several locations.

PITTSTON — In preparation for the annual Tomato Festival, M. Mayo Striping laid down a red line on Main Street, followed by the painting of Tomatoes on the street.