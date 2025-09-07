James Dessoye and Alexis Noone each posted top-10 finishes to lead the Pittston Area junior high team Aug. 30 at the Cliff Robbins Sr. Cross Country Invitational.

Dessoye was third out of 184 runners in the junior high boys race, finishing the 1.8-mile course in 11:25.

Frank Pacelli from Holy Redeemer won in 10:58.

Michael Basile from Pittston Area was 19th in 12:27.

Wyoming Area was led by Bryce Gaylord, who was 40th in 13:16.

Noone placed seventh out of 178 in junior high girls with a time of 12:49.

Scranton’s Vella Byrne won in 12:20.

Wyoming Area’s top finish was turned in by Sophia Riddle with 14:40 for 40th place.