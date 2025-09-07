With five of the top seven runners returning from a year ago and promising early-season results as confirmation, the Pittston Area boys cross country team has plenty of reason for an optimistic outlook about this season.

“We have high hopes,” coach Katie O’Boyle said. “The talent is there and the effort is definitely there.

“Everybody showed up all summer long and I think we have the potential to do very well.”

After the Patriots placed five runners in the top one-third of the 241-runner field at the season-opening Cliff Robbins Sr. Invitational, both Pittston Area teams swept three opponents Wednesday when the Wyoming Valley Conference season opened with its first cluster meets.

Related Video

Senior Caden Boettger was the team’s top finisher in both events to date.

Jakob Mead, another senior, returns after finishing 11th in the Ed Narkiewicz WVC Conference Championship Meet and 17th in District 2 Class 3A last season.

Juniors Jameson Radle, Albert Schardien and Jack Scagliotti are also back.

Brady Tucker, a soccer player, will help the team when available and was the Patriots’ third finisher, behind Radle, at the Robbins Invitational. Tucker runs track and field in the spring.

Senior John Gladish is an experienced runner who could be among the top seven this year.

Junior Sam Augustine, another who will double as a member of the soccer team, and sophomore Giovani Vega are newcomers who could be frequent contributors.

The Patriots were fourth of 12 teams at the conference championships and seventh out of 10 teams in District 2 Class 3A.

Boys opener

Pittston Area swept Wednesday’s opener, beating Wyoming Valley West and rival Wyoming Area by 15-47 scores and getting past host Wilkes-Barre Area 25-31.

The Patriots had five runners finish ahead of anyone from Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Area.

Caden Boettger led the win, finishing in 18:56, 19 seconds ahead of Wilkes-Barre Area’s Cameron Grabowski.

Jameson Radle and Jakob Mead finished fourth and fifth in the four-team race while Albert Schardien and Jack Scagliotti were seventh and eighth. Giovanni Vega made it six Patriots in the top 10.

Wilkes-Barre Area went 2-1, Wyoming Valley West 1-2 and Wyoming Area 0-3.

Wyoming Area fell to Wilkes-Barre Area 19-36 and Wyoming Valley West 25-30.

Braydon Gaylord led the Warriors, finishing 12th.

Girls opener

Bella Dessoye finished first in 21:58, edging Wilkes-Barre Area’s Alexa Prushinski by four seconds, to lead Pittston Area to a sweep.

The Lady Patriots defeated Wyoming Area 20-39, Wilkes-Barre Area 20-41 and Wyoming Valley West 15-50.

Wyoming Area was 2-1 with wins over Wilkes-Barre Area 17-19 and Wyoming Valley West 6-15.

Wilkes-Barre Area was 1-2 and Wyoming Valley West was 0-3.

Olivea Scalese from Pittston Area was third in 23:06 and Kierstyn Orlandini from Wyoming Area was fourth in 24:50.

Pittston Area won with the help of Michaela Walsh and Elinor Schardien in fifth and sixth and Leah Drozginski in 10th.

Wyoming Area’s Sophia Tang and Brenna Yankovich were seventh and eighth.