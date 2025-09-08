Wyoming Area’s Addison Byers serves against the Spartans of Wyoming Valley West at the Warriors’ gym.

Taylor Gashi, a Warrior senior, hits a ball against the Spartans’ Vega Bevan (22) and Payton Sullivan (11).

Senior Sara Pealer gets the ball over two Spartan defenders for the Warriors.

Ava Musinski scored with 2:14 left in overtime Wednesday to lead Wyoming Area to a 3-2 victory over visiting Holy Redeemer in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer opener at Tenth Street Field.

Mia Ciampi assisted on the game-winner to help keep the Lady Warriors unbeaten.

Wyoming Area finished a half-game out of a first-place tie last year when Holy Redeemer was one of the teams ahead of the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors led the Lady Royals in shots on goal 15-6 and had an 8-5 lead in corner kicks on the way to improving to 5-0 overall.

Related Video

Holy Redeemer forced overtime on a penalty kick goal by Elyse Kunec with 2:43 left in regulation.

Tessa Cegelka gave Holy Redeemer the halftime lead with the first goal against the Lady Warriors this season.

Wyoming Area tied the game when Sofia Menta scored off an Kinley Park assist with 25:46 remaining.

The Lady Warriors took their first lead when Musinski assisted Alana Zdaniewicz with 4:33 left.

Sadie Werner made 12 saves for Holy Redeemer while Abigail Francis had four for Wyoming Area.

Dallas 6, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area dropped its fourth straight when it played at Dallas Friday in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots are 1-5 overall.

Crestwood 9, Pittston Area 0

Visiting Crestwood rolled Tuesday in the WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 5, Berwick 0

Ava Musinki was part of every goal when Wyoming Area dominated the Aug. 30 non-league game at Berwick.

Musinski scored three goals and assisted the other two. She set up Kinley Park for the first goal in the 14th minute, then scored unassisted 55 seconds later.

Musinski sandwiched goals she scored around another on which she assisted Julianne Potter in the second half.

Wyoming Area led in shots on goal 21-1 and corner kicks 5-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 5, Hanover Area 0

Vivian Sigman and Ava Kucharchik teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first doubles Friday as Wyoming Area remained unbeaten with the home-court victory.

The Lady Warriors are 4-0 with three of the wins coming by shutout. They are tied with Wyoming Seminary, a half-match behind Dallas, which is 5-0 in the WVC.

Singles players Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison and the doubles team of Alana Ginthner-Sianabou Njie also won in straight sets while Emma Kratz received a forfeit.

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area is still searching for its first team point of the season after losing its first five WVC matches.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Lake-Lehman scored in each half of Friday’s WVC Division 2 victory at Tenth Street Field.

Maxwell Langdon made nine saves in the loss for Wyoming Area, which is 0-2 in the WVC and 1-3 overall.

Pittston Area 3, Crestwood 2

Sadiki Murindabangabo’s second goal of the game, in overtime, lifted the Patriots to the win in their WVC Division 1 opener over visiting Crestwood.

The Patriots improved to 3-1 overall.

Murindagangabo and Caleb Shea assisted each other’s goals.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Host Wyoming Seminary spoiled Wyoming Area’s WVC Division 2 opener Tuesday, remaining unscored upon through four games.

Artur Zelenko and Owen Stretanski scored twice each.

Maxwell Langdon made 20 saves in the loss.

Pittston Area 1, West Scranton 0

Pittston Area won the non-league road game Aug. 30.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Pittston Area opened its WVC schedule with Wednesday’s home victory.

The Lady Patriots, who are 2-1 overall, won by set scores of 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Valley West pulled out all three sets by 25-23 scores Tuesday.

The match was the WVC opener for Wyoming Area, which is 1-1 overall.

Taylor Gashi had nine digs, five aces and four kills in the loss. Kenzie Galenty had 19 digs and three aces.

Ava Boyle added nine assists. Sara Peeler had seven kills and four digs.

Pittston Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Pittston Area swept in the Tuesday non-league, road match.