WEST PITTSTON — After the final seconds of Friday night’s contest between Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area ticked off the clock, fans in attendance were treated to a small fireworks display courtesy of the hosts, a fitting ending to a game full of explosive plays from the victorious Warriors.

Unbeaten Wyoming Area rode an early wave of turnovers and big plays on the way to a 42-0, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 victory over Tunkhannock at Jake Sobeski Stadium.

The Tigers fell to 1-1 in the division and 2-3 overall.

Wyoming Area, the two-time defending division champion, was playing its first divisional game this season and first of five in a row.

Related Video

The Warriors wasted little time in the before starting off with a bang.

Nick Ciampi returned the game’s first punt 36 yards, setting up Trustin Johnson for a short plunge into the end zone on the next play.

Tunkhannock fumbled away the ensuing possession while attempting to punt, leading to Johnson’s second 1-yard touchdown run in the game’s first five minutes and a 13-0 lead through one quarter.

“I think we’ve played very solid defensively, especially against the run throughout the first four games, so I think getting some takeaways was the one aspect we were really looking for,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “To get some takeaways and have that kind of production on special teams was one of the big points tonight.”

The production continued into the second quarter as Luke Kopetchny provided his own personal pyrotechnics.

Kopetchny snared his first interception from his cornerback slot before the junior went to work at wide receiver. Quarterback Jack Gravine found Kopetchny just two plays later, left streaking down the sideline for a pass placed just over the hands of Tunkhannock’s secondary for a 46-yard touchdown.

Gravine also passed to Josh Mruk for the two-point conversion.

Kopetchny ended the next Tigers interception abruptly. He stepped in front of an errant pass and raced 30 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.

“Three interceptions, a pick-six, two fumble recoveries, that’s the best we’ve been from a takeaway standpoint this year,” Spencer said.

Not to be outdone, Ciampi took his turn lighting up the scoreboard.

After reeling in an interception of his own, Ciampi took the handoff on the first play of the next drive and swept around the right end before darting back up into the middle of the field and sprinting past would-be tacklers for a 33-yard touchdown and a 35-0 halftime lead.

The entire second half was played under the Mercy Rule.

Ciampi added the only other score with a 28-yard run late in the third quarter.

By the numbers

Wyoming Area was efficient offensively. The Warriors needed only 31 plays to score 42 points. Jack Gravine went 8-for-10 passing for 109 yards. … Lucas Ciprich led the Tunkhannock offense with 20 carries for 114 yards. … The shutout was the second in three weeks for Wyoming Area, which has outscored opponents 181-55 on the season. … The Warriors have won 12 straight games in Division 2.

Up next