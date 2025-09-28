EXETER — Mitchell Rusinchak’s approach to the Wyoming Valley Conference qualifier for the District 2 Individual Golf Championships was to “play it safe.”

Still, the Wyoming Area junior found himself needing to navigate minor trouble at times.

Rusinchak’s ability to do so was a big reason he was able to post the second-best score of the day Monday at Fox Hill Country Club while earning a return trip to the course for the district event.

“I didn’t hit many fairways, but a lot of my second shots were pretty good,” Rusinchak said after shooting a 76, one behind Class 2A boys medalist Jackson Norconk from Lake-Lehman.

Rusinchak’s highlight of the day fit a similar description. He placed his second shot on the par-5, 12th in a green-side bunker, but got up and down for his only birdie.

Scoring was difficult at Fox Hill Monday with the greens playing fast and difficult pin placements left over from a pro-member event the day before.

Rusinchak started on 17 where the course’s most severe green makes it one of the toughest holes, but he managed to get through with a bogey to get his day started.

“Two-putting and second shots were a big part of my game,” he said.

More than 100 players participated, but only four broke 80.

Holy Redeemer freshman Liam Gill, the Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament winner who has plenty of experience at Fox Hill, was part of a tie for third in Class 2A with an 80.

Rusinchak will be joined by teammate Aiden August Monday in the district tournament.

August tied for 12th with an 86 on a day when all Class 2A scores of 87 or better 8advanced.

Pittston Area has the most players going in Class 3A boys.

The Patriots, who will also play in the District 2 Team Championships, had four individuals make it through qualifying.

Ryan Roman from Dallas led the way in Class 3A with a 76 while Wilkes-Barre Area’s Brady Gerrity shot 79.

Patrick Ruane led Pittston Area with an 83 for third in Class 3A boys.

Noah Gruber tied for fourth with an 84. Andrew Nocito was part of a five-way tie for ninth with an 85. David Homschek tied for 14th with an 86, coming in one stroke ahead of the four-way playoff to determine the final qualifier.

Pittston Area missed out on a possible fifth qualifier when Gianni Bartorillo lost in the playoff.

Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer, with an 82 in Class 2A, and Madison Mateo from Hazleton Area, with a 90 in Class 3A, led the girls qualifying.