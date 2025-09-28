Visiting Wyoming Area swept the singles matches Wednesday at Kirby Park to defeat Holy Redeemer 4-1 and finish the regular season 12-1.

All matches were in the WVC where the Lady Warriors finished second to unbeaten Wyoming Seminary.

Emma Kratz and Molly Kratz won in straight sets at the first two spots and Sarah Willison got through a three-set match at No. 3.

Alex Jacobs-Vivian Sigman won at No. 1 doubles.

Holy Redeemer’s point came at No. 2 doubles where Lily Dudick-Emma Grochal won a first-set tiebreaker and a shortened third set.

Wyoming Area is set to host a District 2 Class 2A semifinal Friday against an opponent to be determined.

Wyoming Area 4 Wyoming Valley West 1

Wyoming Area swept doubles while winning at home Monday.

The doubles teams of Alex Jacobs-Vivian Sigmann an Alana Ginthner-Ava Kuharchik and No. 2 and 3 singles players Molly Kratz and Sarah Willison won in straight sets. They lost just seven games combined in eight sets.

Tunkhannock 5, Pittston Area 0

Tunkhannock posted the road shutout Wednesday.

Pittston Area is winless in 11 WVC and 12 overall matches with two matches to play.