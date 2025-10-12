Wyoming Area sisters Emma and Molly Kratz each won first-round matches Friday morning at Kirby Park before being eliminated from the District 2 Girls Tennis Singles Tournament with second-round losses to seeded opponents.

Emma Kratz defeated Mid Valley’s Regan Buranich, 6-2, 6-3. She then lost to fourth-seeded Ava Genetti from MMI Prep, 6-1, 6-0.

Molly Kratz topped Tunkhannock’s Miranda Anderson, 7-5, 6-0. She fell to seventh-seeded Catlin Finn from Dallas, 6-1, 6-3.

All eight semifinal spots in the district tournaments were earned by Lackawanna League players. The tournaments will continue Monday.

Both Pittston Area players lost in the first round of the Class 3A tournament on the Wilkes University courts.

Olivia Brennan from Valley View defeated Rylee Rivera, 6-2, 6-1, and Josephine Lordi from Delaware Valley beat Isabella Hughes, 6-1, 6-0.