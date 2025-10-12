The end of Megan Beppler’s college field hockey career apparently came about more abruptly than intended.

Beppler started the first game of her senior season at Lock Haven University and played 52 minutes in a loss to Syracuse.

That August appearance turned into the final game of the season for Beppler, a Wyoming Area graduate who explained on social media in September that her season had been cut short by an injury that required hip surgery.

Beppler, a defender, played 49 games at Lock Haven, starting 47 of them, beginning with a dozen in her freshman season.

There is still a former Lady Warrior in the lineup as Lock Haven struggles through the season.

Ainsley Flynn, a freshman forward/midfielder, has appeared in every game, making two starts and averaging 18 minutes of playing time.

Lock Haven, which plays on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level in the sport, is 0-11 on the season, including 0-3 in the Atlantic 10.