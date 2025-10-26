❮
❯
EXETER — Fox Hill Country Club was the site of the annual Goodwill Luncheon between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area ahead of the rivalry football game.
This year’s event was hosted by Wyoming Area, with schools alternating every other year.
Senior football players, cheerleaders, band members, student council, administration, and school board members were present.
School officials and head football coaches Randy Spencer (Wyoming Area) and Paul Russick (Pittston Area) were featured speakers.
—Tony Callaio