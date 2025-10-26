Wyoming Area Head Football Coach Randy Spencer, far right, spoke to student-athletes, band members, cheerleaders, administration, and board members from Wyoming Area and Pittston Area, highlighting the tradition behind the annual rivalry game.

First-year Pittston Area football coach and 2007 Patriot graduate Paul Russick said he’s looking forward to the faceoff against Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area Superintendent Dr. Jon Pollard wished everyone well in the Wyoming Area/Pittston Area football game.

Pittston Area Assistance Superintendent spoke in support of the school’s Patriots team in the annual rivalry game against Wyoming Area.

EXETER — Fox Hill Country Club was the site of the annual Goodwill Luncheon between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area ahead of the rivalry football game.

This year’s event was hosted by Wyoming Area, with schools alternating every other year.

Senior football players, cheerleaders, band members, student council, administration, and school board members were present.

School officials and head football coaches Randy Spencer (Wyoming Area) and Paul Russick (Pittston Area) were featured speakers.

—Tony Callaio