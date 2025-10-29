CLARKS SUMMIT — Nico Bustos scored two goals Tuesday night as top-seeded Abington Heights pulled away from Pittston Area in the second half for a 4-0 victory in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals.

Joey Pivorotto added a goal and an assist as the Comets (19-8) advanced to host Thursday’s championship game against Dallas (13-8). Fifth-seeded Pittston Area finished 12-8.

The game was scoreless for more than 30 minutes and the Patriots were within 1-0 nearly 10 minutes into the second half.

After Pivorotto made it 2-0, the top two scorers from the Lackawanna League Division 1 champions combined to put the Patriots away.

Related Video

Pivorotto sent a corner kick from the right side nearly to the far post where Bustos got up above everyone to score on a header.

“Joey’s always looking for me on the corners,” Bustos said. “He’s always looking to that spot I run to.”

Abington Heights took the game’s first 13 shots, but did not break the scoreless tie until the last of those shots, a direct kick by Bustos that made its way through traffic near the far post.

“We had a couple chances to tie the game up and it could have been a different game at that point,” Pittston Area coach Mike Pryor said. “They’re a really good team. I’m really proud of the effort my boys put in to believe they could go toe-to-toe.

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Abington Heights 4, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Abington Heights`1`3 — 4

First Half: 1. Nico Bustos, 31:51. Second Half: 2. Joey Pivorotto (Jack Leuthe) 49:53; 3. Bustos (Pivorotto) 70:17; 4. Matthew Bednar (Connor Hiller) 75:23.

Shots: PA 7, AH 26. Saves: PA 11 (Jackson Duddek), AH 5 (Billy Johnson). Corners: PA 2, AH 8.