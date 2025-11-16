Speedy Wyoming Area leadoff hitter Jake Snyder was just in the summer of his freshman year when he attended a camp at Rutgers University along with his Northeast Pride travel baseball team.

That visit was the beginning of a relationship that led to an early verbal commitment and Wednesday’s official signing of a Letter of Intent to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball at the New Jersey school.

“I did really well there and they invited me to a camp,” Snyder said. “I went back three times that summer and winter.”

Snyder was smaller then, but already an effective high school hitter, and the Rutgers coaches kept their eyes on his progress.

On the first day that recruiting rules allowed them to have direct contact with Snyder in August of 2024, Rutgers reached out. After an exchange of academic information, they made an offer the next day and the current Wyoming Area senior quickly accepted.

“I felt at home there,” said Snyder, who is leaning toward a major in psychology. “I just knew I wanted to go there. “Their coaches made me feel welcome; their campus is awesome and they developed three (Major League Baseball) draft picks in the last two years.”

Snyder was recruited as an outfielder who can also pitch.

In three full seasons at Wyoming Area, with one still to come, Snyder has batted over .400 twice. His career average sits at .400 with 63 runs scored and 20 RBI in 54 games.

Snyder has stolen 42 bases the past two seasons.

As a pitcher, he is 5-5 with a 5.47 earned run average and 57 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.

“In my last year, I’m hoping to win a district championship and really prove I belong,” Snyder said.

Rutgers went 6-18 in the Big Ten and 28-25 overall in 2024.