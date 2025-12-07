John Jadus made his way to the foul line in every quarter Thursday night and used it to produce a game-high and career-high scoring effort.
Jadus made eight of 12 free throws on the way to 20 points while leading Pittston Area to a victory in its home opener, 63-49 over West Scranton.
Aidan Clarke hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a three-point play while scoring 15 points.
Lucas LoPresto scored seven of his 14 points in the first quarter to help the Patriots (2-0) to an 18-12 lead.
Jadus then had at least five points in each of the last three quarters.
LoPresto finished the half with 10 points as Pittston Area extended the lead to 34-21.
Stephen Barnic and Jacob Ivey chipped in six points each.
Nate Schimelfenig scored 18 of his 21 points for West Scranton (1-3) in the second half. Lucia Ridore had 11 of his 17 in the first half.
Pittston Area was scheduled to play at Pottsville Nativity BVM on Saturday afternoon.