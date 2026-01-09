Wyoming Area’s Martyna Bonning reached the final to finish second at 142 pounds on Jan. 3 in the Wyoming Valley Conference Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Bonning pinned Hazleton Area’s Angelie Gonzalez in 1:08 of the quarterfinals. She defeated Gabriela Rivas from host Wilkes-Barre Area by injury default in 1:47.

Hazleton Area’s Mia Molinaro pinned Bonning in 2:21 in the final.

Wyoming Area scored 39 points. Pittston Area finished last in the 11-team field with four.

Related Video

Hazleton Area outscored Nanticoke 124½-117 for the team title.

Wyoming Area’s Talia Hindmarsh was second at 112.

Giovanna Chapman went 1-1 in the round-robin format at 170 pounds.

Laina Kindzor, Pittston Area’s only representative, went 12 at 130.