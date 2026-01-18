The sites and tentative dates for this season’s Wyoming Valley Conference Basketball Tournaments have been set.

Wyoming Area, the current Division 2 leader, appears headed for its third straight appearance in the boys tournament.

Barring forced changes because of weather, division playoffs, or other factors, the girls’ semifinals will be Feb. 11 at Holy Redeemer at 6 and 7:30.

The boys’ semifinals will be the next night at Wilkes-Barre Area.

The championships will be determined in a girls-boys doubleheader at Hazleton Area Feb. 14 at 1 and 3 p.m.

The District 2 finals will return to Mohegan Sun Arena Feb. 26-28.

Full plans for the district tournament have not yet been released.