Pittston Area placed first and third in the closing 400-yard freestyle relay Thursday to pull out an 87-84 Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming victory over visiting Holy Redeemer.

Brooke Hintze (200 free), Kate O’Hearn (diving), Ellie Schardien (500 free), and Elysia Confletti (100 back) had individual wins for the Lady Patriots.

The win improved Pittston Area to 2-3.

Holy Redeemer 91, Pittston Area boys 28

The Royals won all but one event to defeat host Pittston Area on Thursday.

Michael Gubitoso won the 100 breaststroke for the Patriots, who are winless in five meets.

Dallas 101, Wyoming Area girls 83

Dallas won Tuesday’s WVC meet at home by finishing first in every event.

Wyoming Area, which is 2-2, kept things competitive with second- and third-place points.

Dallas 122, Wyoming Area boys 20

Dallas swept every event as it routed visiting Wyoming Area on Tuesday.

The Warriors are 0-4.

Hazleton Area 101, Pittston Area girls 71

Unbeaten Hazleton Area won Monday’s meet at Pittston Area.

Ellie Schardien won both the 100 and 200 freestyle for Pittston Area. Brooke Hintze (500 free), Maggie Gruber (50 free), and Katie O’Hearn (diving) also had wins.

Hazleton Area 136, Pittston Area boys 20

Hazleton Area rolled on the road Monday, winning every event.