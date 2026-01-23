Junior Addison Gaylord (2) stops and scores for the Warriors against Tunkhannock Area.

Abi Francis (13) comes down with a rebound for Wyoming Area against Tunkhannock Area at home on Monday night.

Warrior Jailyn Park (11) gets around Tunkhannock Area’s Elizabeth Moore (12) to drive the baseline.

Freshman Londyn Sobeck (33) looks to score two of her four first-half points for the Warriors against Tunkhannock Area on Monday, Jan. 19.

Wyoming Area won consecutive girls basketball games for the first time this season with Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 victories on Monday and Thursday.

The Lady Warriors improved to 4-6 in the division and are 7-10 overall, sending them into the weekend in the fifth spot in the eight-team seeding race for District 2 Class 4A playoff positioning.

Wyoming Area 56, MMI Prep 10

Wyoming Area held host MMI Prep to three points over the final three quarters of Thursday’s rout.

The Lady Warriors led 20-7 after one quarter, 37-7 at halftime, and 51-8 through three quarters.

Addison Gaylord led the way with 17 points while Londyn Sobeck added 14 and Jailyn Park 12.

All three contributed to the fast start.

Sobeck had eight points in the first quarter while Park and Gaylord had six each. Gaylord then scored seven points while Wyoming Area was shutting out MMI Prep in the second quarter.

Ellia Onfur had seven points, including five in the first quarter, for MMI Prep.

Hazleton Area 61, Pittston Area 30

Kaitlyn Bindas and Alexa Reimold each scored 17 of their 19 points in the first half as first-place Hazleton Area handled Pittston Area in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Hazleton Area led 45-17 at halftime.

Leah Drozinski led Pittston Area with 14 points.

The Lady Patriots were 3-6 in the division, 8-8 overall, and fifth of seven in the District 2 Class 5A seeding race going into a scheduled non-league game at home against North Schuylkill Saturday.

Wyoming Area 39, Tunkhannock 36

Wyoming Area rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to turn back visiting Tunkhannock on Monday.

Jailyn Park, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, made three 3-pointers while scoring 15 points in the second half. She led the Warriors back after they were held to nine points in the first half.

Londyn Sobeck added eight points.

Wyoming Area opened the second half with a 15-5 run to tie the game with 1:24 left in the third quarter. Park put the Lady Warriors ahead to stay on a free throw with 5:31 remaining.

Elizabeth Moore, who scored a game-high 21 points, brought Tunkhannock to within 35-34 with a pair of free throws.

Sobeck scored with 1:48 left, and Park added two free throws with 1:10 remaining to make it 39-36.

Moore scored the game’s final points on a basket with 24.8 seconds left.

Dallas 52, Pittston Area 38

Molly Walsh scored 28 points to lead host Dallas past Pittston Area on Monday.

Bella Dessoye had 10 points each for Pittston Area.

Dallas took an 18-7 lead after one quarter and expanded it to 40-23 heading into the fourth quarter.