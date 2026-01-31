District 2 released plans for its basketball tournaments on its website last week.

The championships of 10 district playoffs and a District 2-4 Class 6A boys subregional will be decided once again at Mohegan Sun Arena over three days, Feb. 26 through 28.

Class 5A boys, which includes Pittston Area, will be contested Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 to determine the finalists for the Feb. 27 championship game at 8 p.m.

Pittston Area is also part of the field in Class 5A girls, which will be played Feb. 18, Feb. 21, and then in a 6 p.m. championship game Feb. 28.

Both Wyoming Area teams are in Class 4A.

The Class 4A boys event is the only one in District 2 that sends three teams on to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament. Each of the others advances the two finalists.

Class 4A boys will have quarterfinals Feb. 17, semifinals Feb. 20, the third-place game Feb. 24, and the championship Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

The Class 4A girls’ tournament will be Feb. 18, Feb. 21, and Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Old Forge teams are in Class 2A.

The defending champion and likely top-seeded boys are part of a tournament that is set for Feb. 18, Feb. 21, and a Feb. 28 final at 2 p.m.

Class 2A girls is Feb. 17, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

All games prior to the arena, including a potential third-place game in Class 4A for Wyoming Area, are set to be played on the home court of the higher seed.

The Warriors and Blue Devils will open the tournament at home. Based on district power rankings going into the weekend, the Patriots are also in line for a home game. The Lady Patriots, Lady Warriors, and Lady Devils are unlikely to land any home playoff games.