Brody Spindler needed just 37 seconds to post a pin at 215 pounds, clinching the victory Tuesday when Pittston Area defeated host Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 47-30 in a non-league wrestling match.

Tim Riefler (121), Ethan Aftewicz (152), and David Krantz (107) also won by pin in the first period. Tibor Toth (127), Jahiem Butler (133), and Damien Hernandez (139) also had pins.

Chase Baron won by technical fall at 139.

The Patriots, coming off a loss in last weekend’s District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet championship match, improved to 18-6 overall.

Related Video

Pittston Area hosts rival Wyoming Area in a non-league match on Wednesday.