With an extra meet early in the season, Nanticoke entered Wednesday with the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls track and field lead.

By the time the day was over, order had been restored.

Wyoming Area ran its winning streak to 27 meets with a 90-50 victory over the Trojanettes at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

The result, led by a four-win performance from Janesa Sancho, left the Lady Warriors in the same spot where they have ended the last four seasons – alone in first place. Wyoming Area improved to 3-0 while dropping Nanticoke to 3-1.

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Sancho swept the hurdles and contributed to two relay wins. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.5 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.7. Sancho was also part of the wins in the 400 and 1600 relays.

Isabella Costa won the 400 in 1:02.8 and the 800 in 2:48 along with being on the 1600 relay win.

Talia Pizano was also part of both the 400 and 1600 relay victories.

The Lady Warriors swept the relays and won eight of 15 individual events. The other individual victories were provided by Giovanna Chapman (shot put), Sophia Farrell (pole vault), Adriana Fanti (discus) and Teagan Meier (3200).

Neveah Baran had four of Nanticoke’s seven wins, placing first in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.

Wyoming Area boys 113, Nanticoke 26

Nicholas Kondrosky won four individual events as Wyoming Area returned to its winning ways a week after having its 38-meet winning streak broken.

Kondrosky won the triple jump by five feet with 43-8. He also won the 100 in 11.5, the 200 in 23.4 and the long jump with 21-1.

Ben Gravine won the discus with 163-2 and the javelin with a throw of 158-4.

Drew Keating finished first in the 800 in 2:23 and was also part of wins in the 3200 and 1600 relays.

Wyoming Area swept all nine points by finishing first, second and third in the triple jump, 300 hurdles and discus. The Warriors scored eight of nine points by going 1-2 in six other events – the 110 high hurdles, 100, shot put, pole vault, 200 and high jump.