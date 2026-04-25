Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny was named Player of the Year when the Times Leader revealed its All-Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball team April 19.

Kopetchny, who was also an all-star as a sophomore, led all conference players in scoring with 23.9 points per game as the Warriors repeated their Division 2 title. He was earlier named the division’s Most Valuable Player when coaches selected their all-star teams.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward led the division in free-throw shooting at 73.1 percent and was second in 3-pointers made in league play with 38.

Kopetchny shot more than 53 percent from the floor, was above 24 points on average when all games were included, and grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark during the season.

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Drew Keating, another junior, joined Kopetchny in making Wyoming Area a strong rebounding team. He was named first-team All-WVC by the Times Leader after averaging 10.7 points while providing tough inside defense and constant work on the boards.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto and Jacob Ivey were second-team choices on the team.

Girls basketball

Pittston Area junior Julia Long was on the second team when the Times Leader named its All-WVC team.

Girls swimming

Wyoming Area’s Ameriana Walker and Bree Harry were recognized in multiple events this week when WVC coaches announced their all-star teams.

Walker was a first-team Class 2A all-star in the 100-yard freestyle, and Harry received the same honor in the 100 backstroke.

Both Walker and Harry joined Sofia Menta and Emma Kratz on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that received honorable mention.

Kratz, in the 100 freestyle, and Menta, in the 100 backstroke, joined diver Francene Graham in also receiving honorable mention.

Pittston Area diver Kate O’Hearn, an Old Forge student on the team as part of a cooperative sponsorship of the sport, was a first-team choice in Class 3A.

Brooke Hintze from Pittston Area received honorable mention in both the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.