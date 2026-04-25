Plans are beginning to take shape for spring championship events.

Track and field is the only spring sport that includes a planned championship event in the Wyoming Valley Conference in addition to District 2 championships. Other spring sports only have WVC playoffs when needed to break ties.

Baseball and softball plans have not yet been released.

Track and field

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The WVC Championships are May 4 at 2 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area.

District 2 will continue its two-day format for its championship meet, May 11-12 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are part of the Class 3A fields in both boys and girls.

Action begins each day at 3 p.m.

Field events are split equally between the two days.

The 3200-meter run and 3200 relay, as well as the 300 hurdles, will determine gold medalists on May 11. Otherwise, the first day is used for qualifying heats on the track, and all other track events conclude or are contested in whole on May 12.

Boys tennis

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will fall short of the team tournaments, which begin late this week, but players from both schools will be part of the singles and doubles tournaments.

The singles tournament will begin May 7 with the first three rounds of competition. Class 2A, which includes Wyoming Area, will be at Kirby Park. Class 3A, including Pittston Area, will be on the nearby Wilkes University courts. Action begins at 9 a.m.

The semifinals and finals of both tournaments are set for the next day.

Doubles will be contested in the same format and at the same sites on May 13-14.

Lacrosse

Greater Pittston teams are unlikely to be part of the district and subregional playoffs, which begin May 11 for the girls and May 12 for the boys.

A late-season surge has given the Wyoming Area girls an outside shot at making the Class 2A field. The Lady Warriors were 10th of 12 teams in a race for eight playoff spots going into Saturday. Their Saturday game with Pittston Area was postponed to Wednesday because of weather.