The Wyoming Area team of Joseph Allegrucci and Trevor Winslow made it to the second round of the District 2 Boys Tennis Doubles Tournament on Thursday at Kirby Park before being eliminated.

Allegrucci-Winslow topped Berwick’s Thomas Dibattista-Hayden Wark 6-4, 6-2 in a Class 2A opener.

Both Wyoming Area teams were eliminated by opponents from Dallas.

Sixth-seeded Nate Linnen-Theo Barr knocked out Allegrucci-Winslow 6-1, 6-1.

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The Dallas team of Andrew Avila-Zade Drezek stopped Jason Wang-Keanen Edwards 6-0, 6-0.

Both Pittston Area teams lost in their first match in Class 3A on the Wilkes University courts.

Brandon Tiru-Collin Stillitino received a first-round bye, then lost to Scranton’s Veer Patel-Yax Patel 6-1, 6-3.

Hazleton Area’s Mateo Feola-Jayden Forte defeated Nick Jones-Isaac Adames 6-4, 6-4.