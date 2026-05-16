Warrior catcher Tyler Smith (14) tags out Wallenpaupack’s JJ Blaum at home on Tuesday.

Wallenpaupack’s CJ Doty (3) gets into a dog fight on Tuesday between Warriors Robbie Yatsko (3) and Bruno Pizzano (21), eventually tagging Doty out.

Warrior Alex Vacula (23) stretches in enough time to get Wallenpaupack’s Ben Anderson (15) out at first on Tuesday.

Wyoming Area made the most of eight hits, taking advantage of 11 walks, six hit batters, and a pair of Tunkhannock errors to beat the visiting Tigers 15-2 in five innings Friday in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball finale.

The offensive outburst capped a championship season for the Warriors, who finished 11-1 in the division. They went into the game with the title wrapped up and finished ahead of Hanover Area 9-3, Lake-Lehman 9-3, Holy Redeemer 5-7, Wyoming Seminary 5-7, MMI Prep 2-10 and Tunkhannock 1-11 in the division.

Jake Snyder tripled for the only Wyoming Area extra-base hit and had two hits and three runs scored.

Ben Rogish did not have a hit, but found other ways to get on, then stole four bases and scored four times.

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Robbie Yatsko drove in three runs and Zach Smith drove in two.

Mitchell Rusinchak was 1-for-1 with three walks and scored four times. He also struck out all three batters he faced to finish off a two-hitter with Marco Altavilla.

Pittston Area 19, Nanticoke 2

Pittston Area scored seven times in the first inning, then a dozen in the third to win Thursday’s game in three innings and secure the share of first place that the visiting Patriots used to win a playoff for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title.

The victory left the Patriots even with Hazleton Area at 12-2 and in front of: Wyoming Valley West 10-4, Dallas 9-5, Wilkes-Barre Area 6-8, Crestwood 4-10, Berwick 3-11 and Nanticoke 0-14.

Nick Innamorati, Beau Widdick and Josh Barr all had RBI doubles in the third inning. Barr’s double drove in two runs, giving him three RBI for the game.

Widdick had another hit and scored three runs.

Dom Salvo went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice.

Alex Rosencrance had a triple and drove in two runs.

Zach Budzak scored twice and drove in two runs. Ryan Tonte scored three times and Jacoby Harnen scored twice.

Wyoming Area 18, Western Wayne 0

Alex Vacula drove in five runs Tuesday as Wyoming Area pounded host Western Wayne in a five-inning, non-league game.

Vacula blasted a grand slam in the second inning, then doubled to drive in another run in the third.

David Favata also homered. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Favata also worked the final inning of a combined five-hitter with Caleb Pavinski, striking out two and walking one without allowing a hit.

Jake Snyder singled, doubled and scored three runs. Bruno Pizzano doubled, singled and scored twice.

Matteo Argenio doubled in two runs in his only at-bat and also scored as part of the six-run fifth inning.

Pittston Area 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Pittston Area’s Alex Rosencrance tossed a four-hit shutout in Tuesday’s non-league game at Holy Redeemer.

Rosencrance was efficient, walking one and striking out four while throwing 54 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

Josh Barr doubled and scored two runs. Joe Bradley went 2-for-2. Jacoby Harnen drove in two runs.

Wallenpaupack 2, Wyoming Area 1

Ryan Nemshick and Jake Snyder combined on a three-hitter Tuesday, but Wyoming Area allowed two unearned runs in the fifth inning to fall at home in the non-league game.

Nemshick struck out four in five innings. Snyder struck out two and retired all six batters he faced. They combined to throw 64 of 92 pitches for strikes and neither issued a walk.

Jake Snyder singled with two out in the first, went to second on a Ben Rogish single, then stole third and scored on the wild throw that he drew.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 0

Samantha Herbert threw a four-hitter and drove in one of the runs Friday when Pittston Area closed out its regular-season schedule with the shutout of visiting Berwick in a non-league game.

Herbert walked two and struck out four.

Julia Long led off the second with a triple and scored on a Mikaila Sarf one-out single.

Lili Hintze led off the fifth with a triple and scored when Herbert followed with an RBI single.

Jillian Haas also had a triple.

Hazleton Area 7, Wyoming Area 4

Hazleton Area did all of its scoring over its final three at-bats to rally past visiting Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s non-league game to close out the regular season.

Josie Kivak, who finished with two RBI, doubled to drive in the first run and scored the second for the Lady Warriors in the top of the first.

Allison Layland had two hits and scored twice.

Wyoming Area had finished its WVC Division 2 schedule earlier and wound up tied for second.

The final division standings: Lake-Lehman 10-0, Wyoming Area 7-3, Holy Redeemer 7-3, Berwick 4-6, Nanticoke 1-9, Hanover Area 1-9.

Tunkhannock 4, Pittston Area 0

Michaela Howell struck out nine in a three-hitter Monday as unbeaten WVC Division 1 champion Tunkhannock shut out visiting Pittston Area.

Lili Hintze, Samantha Herbert and Julia Long had the only hits for the Lady Patriots in the matchup between the division’s top two teams.

The final division standings: Tunkhannock 10-0, Pittston Area 8-4, Dallas 7-5, Crestwood 7-5, Hazleton Area 5-7, Wilkes-Barre Area 2-10, Wyoming Valley West 1-11.