Wyoming Area will be the biggest of the small schools in District 2 track and field for the next two seasons.

The Warriors will move from Class 3A to 2A in the sport for at least two seasons as part of the review of boys and girls enrollments that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association conducts every two years.

Wyoming Area has a three-grade boys enrollment of 245, down 25 from the previous two-year cycle. It has 235 girls, a reduction of 17 from the previous collection of data by the PIAA.

Pittston Area’s enrollment goes up from 365 to 387 on the boys side and down from 393 to 378 on the girls side.

The Patriots will move to Class 3A, the highest of three classifications in boys cross country.

Wyoming Area will have the largest enrollment of 17 Class 2A girls teams in District 2 track. Schools with enrollments of 240 or fewer compete in Class 2A.

The Warriors will be tied with Hanover Area for the largest enrollment of 20 Class 2A boys track teams. In boys track and field, Class 2A is for schools with enrollments of 249 or less.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will remain in the same classification they had been in for the next two years in all other sports.

The last of District 2 classifications for the next two years was determined Wednesday when Dunmore lost its second and final appeal to try to avoid a forced moved up in girls basketball. The PIAA Board of Directors voted 23-6 to uphold its earlier decisions that Dunmore will move from Class 3A to 4A under the organization’s new competition formula, which combines points earned through state playoff performance with determining whether the team’s roster includes any transfer students.

Dunmore argued unsuccessfully that it gained no competitive advantage because both transfers on its eligibility list were junior varsity players who did not practice with the varsity and never appeared in a varsity game.

“A transfer is a transfer is a transfer,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said.

Dunmore and Holy Redeemer, the two Class 3A finalists, move up to Class 4A where they will join District 2’s only unbeaten basketball team in 2019-20, the Scranton Prep girls. The moves add depth to an already competitive class in which Wyoming Area competes.

Dallas, a district finalist and second-round state tournament team as well as the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion, moves up from Class 4A to 5A, altering the field in which Pittston Area competes in girls basketball.

Valley View, a district finalist, and Tunkhannock come up from Class 4A to 5A where Pittston Area will be coming off its first-ever state tournament win. Those moves, however, are balanced by the drop from 5A to 4A by Dallas and Honesdale. Dallas was a district finalist and state quarterfinalist in 2020.

In football, Nanticoke moves from Class 4A to 3A where Wyoming Area will be trying to defend its district and state championships.

The changes in girls cross country include Crestwood and two-time individual champion Molly DeMarzo being elevated from Class 2A to 3A.