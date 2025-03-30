Wyoming Area ran its Wyoming Valley Conference boys track and field winning streak to 32 meets when it began pursuit of a sixth straight Division 2 title with Thursday’s 135-5 rout of visiting Nanticoke.

Michael Janosky sprinted to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and as part of the 400 and 1600 relay teams as the Warriors won every event.

Colby Walsh won the 3200 and 1600 by wide margins and led off the winning 3200 relay team. Lidge Kellum won both hurdles races and was part of the 400 relay win.

Luke Kopetchny won both the long jump and triple jump.

Brady Kearns won the 400 and was part of two relay wins, including the 3200 as the anchor.

Drew Keating won the 800 and covered the same distance as part of the 3200 relay win.

Jack Gravine anchored the 400 relay win and was the winner in the javelin.

Wyoming Area girls 104, Nanticoke 45

Kierstyn Orlandini ran to wins the 1600 and 3200 and was part of a 3200 relay victory Thursday as the Wyoming Area girls also opened their title defense with a convincing win.

Taylor Gashi also won two individual events while Ella McKernan and Isabella Costa were three-time winners with an individual victory and two relay wins.

Gashi’s wins came in the discus and long jump.

McKernan, who won the 800, and Costa, who finished first in the 100, were both part of the 1600 relay team. McKernan was also part of the 3200 while Costa contributed to the 400 relay.