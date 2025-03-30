Ellie Kersey scored four goals Tuesday when Wyoming Seminary defeated host Wyoming Area 9-8 in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse opener.

Through the first full week of the season, both Wyoming Area and Pittston Area are 0-2 in girls lacrosse while Wyoming Area has lost its only boys lacrosse game.

The Lady Warriors came the closest to a successful result in their opener.

Lyla Rehill moved Wyoming Area in front by scoring her fourth goal with 6:54 left, but Kylie Romanchick tied it with 5:39 left and Kersey scored the game-winner with 4:32 remaining.

Addison Byers scored three goals in the loss and led the team in draw controls with seven.

Jules Gonzales scored the other goal, had a team-high six groundballs and controlled five draws.

Abington Heights 16, Wyoming Area boys 2

Host Abington Heights spoiled Wyoming Area’s season opener Monday.

Rodman Azar led the Comets with five goals.

Oliver Bolin scored both goals for the Warriors.

Tunkhannock 13, Pittston Area girls 4

Pittston Area fell at Tunkhannock in WVC play in Wednesday’s season opener.

Abington Heights 14, Wyoming Area girls 3

Allie Rothenberger scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead Abington Heights past host Wyoming Area Thursday.

Addison Byers scored twice for the Lady Warriors.

Hazleton Area 17, Pittston Area girls 9

Hazleton Area handled visiting Pittston Area in Thursday’s game.