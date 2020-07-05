Pittston Area graduate Olivia Grochal is shown atop of a car during the Duryea parade celebrating 2020 area high school graduates from Duryea.

Olivia Norwillo, a Pittston Area 2020 graduate, shows off her special gift donated by SCHOTT of North America Inc.

DURYEA – Duryea residents graduating in 2020 from Pittston Area, Holy Cross, Scranton Prep and Riverside high schools were given a ceremonial parade followed by a short presentation program at the Germania Hose Co. on June 27.

Mayor Keith Moss led the parade from the borough building on Main St. to Stephenson St. before turning on Foote Avenue ending at the Germania Hose Co. A brief ceremony was held and each graduate received a gift bag and a special glass keepsake specially designed for his or her perspective school by SCHOTT North America Inc. in Duryea.

David Alunni, director of Development and Applications at SCHOTT, was on hand to make the presentation of the graduation gifts.

According to Duryea Borough Manager Carolyn Santee, 61 students from Duryea received a gift bag and glass remembrance, while 19 were able to make the parade.

Related Video

“The graduates were not able to have a regular graduation because of COVID-19, the borough manager, council, and myself as mayor decided to get something together and do something for the graduates from Duryea,” Mayor Moss said. “The street department contributed and we contacted Schott to make up the glass that was donated.”

Moss said additional donations were accepted from Krispy Kreme Donuts as well as a $25 gift certificate was also handed out to each student.

Pittston Area graduate Michalie Mazurkivich was on hand for the parade and ceremony. She was on of two students receiving a Duryea Lion’s Club Scholarship.

“I was disappointed with not being able to have a traditional graduation, but I think it brought out a sense of creativity and community in all of the areas from the parade at Pittston to the parade here, I think everyone still wants to support the graduates and I think it’s great they put this together,” she said.

Mazurkivich will be attending Penn State University’s main campus in the fall, majoring in Computer Science.

Graduate Olivia Grochal is also disappointed with the end of her 2020 senior year, especially missing prom. Grochal will attend Luzerne County Community College in the fall to study Phlebotomy.

“We are having a graduation in July so I’m excited for that,” Grochal said.

Matt Rinaldi, the second Duryea Lion’s Club Scholarship recipient, will enter Wilkes University this coming fall.

“At first it (not finishing senior year) was disappointing, but the more we moved on a lot of communities like the Duryea parade and graduation at PNC Field feels unique to us only, so I like that,” Rinaldi said.

Rinaldi said he was fortunate to have been able to compete in high school golf last fall.

Harleigh Slater received the Duryea Crime Watch Scholarship for 2020.