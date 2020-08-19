Another marquee matchup was nixed from the Wyoming Valley Conference football schedule on Wednesday — a battle between two defending state champions.

The Heartland Athletic Conference voted to play conference only-games, meaning defending Class 3A champion Wyoming Area won’t be headed to defending Class 2A champion Southern Columbia.

Instead, Wyoming Area will host Williamsport on Week 2, which is scheduled for Sept. 18. Williamsport also had an HAC opponent, Central Mountain, on it schedule Week 2.

“We’re very disappointed,” said Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano, who is also an assistant football coach. “But again, we’re just happy to be playing games. We just want to give the kids an opportunity to play no matter who it is.”

Related Video

COVID-19 concerns have caused most leagues throughout the state to stick to games within their leagues. Berwick was to play Southern Columbia in Week 1 — the first time the schools were scheduled to play since 1965 — but that game was also wiped off the schedule. In all, the WVC lost 47 non-conference games off the original schedule, which was reworked five times.

Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia met for the first time in 2019 after switching opponents in Week 8. Southern Columbia won 42-0 before a packed stadium at Wyoming Area. The two teams are scheduled to play at Wyoming Area in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Wyoming Area and Williamsport have played six times, with Wyoming Area winning four of the matchups including the last 58-42 in 2017.

Williamsport, which is a WVC member in football only, has played neighboring Central Mountain annually since 2002, winning 12 of the 18 matchups.