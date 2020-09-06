Sept. 6-12
TUESDAY, Sept. 8
Girls tennis: Pittston Area at Crestwood, Wright Twp. Park, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West, Hamilton/Keiper Park, 4:15 p.m.
Golf: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West, Irem Temple Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9
Golf: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, Sept. 10
Girls tennis: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School Courts, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis: Wyoming Area vs. Wyoming Seminary, Lull Tennis Center, 4:15 p.m.
Golf: Crestwood at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
Golf: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
Boys soccer: Nanticoke at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
Field hockey: Berwick at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, 4:15 p.m.
Football: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area (NL), Charley Trippi Stadium, 7 p.m.
Football: Riverside at Wyoming Area (NL), Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
Field hockey: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 11 a.m.
Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Wilkes-Barre Area (NL), Plains-Solomon Complex, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area (NL), Tenth Street Field, 11 a.m.
Football: Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer (NL), Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.
Field hockey: Hazleton Area at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 2 p.m.