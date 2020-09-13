Seven returning starters give Pittston Area a chance to begin working its way up through the boys soccer standings.

In a normal year, the Patriots might set a target of qualifying for the playoffs, but coach Kevin Curry said the team is just hoping to be good enough to be worthy of a berth if a complete season and a district tournament become a reality while trying to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Patriots missed out on the District 2 Class 3A playoffs a year ago when they went 2-12-2 overall. They were 1-11-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 games to place seventh out of eight teams.

Senior Josh Noon returns to start at forward while seniors Caeden Messner and Josh Gustinucci are both back on defense.

The returning starters in the junior class are forwards Adam Musto, Nick Lombardo and Matt Jasienski and midfielder Kevin Talipan.

Junior midfielder Connor Mulhern, junior defenders Seid Cubro and A.J. Burino, junior goalkeeper/defender Robbie Miller and sophomore midfielder Jose Ortiz all have some experience.

Junior goalie Lochlan Messner, junior midfielder Kris Suggs and freshman midfielder Kaden Rowan are new additions to the lineup.