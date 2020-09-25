WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area bounced back from a loss to Williamsport in a big way, scoring a 55-20 win over visiting Holy Redeemer on Friday.

The Warriors, who now improved their overall record to 2-1, set the tone from the start with a dominant 41-0 first quarter over the Royals, who were playing their first game of the season because of a two-week delay due to COVID-19 issues.

“We had a lot of work that we needed to do coming off of the tough competitive game against Williamsport,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “Obviously we needed to clean up turnovers, limit our penalties, and improve our execution. So offensively we made the most of our opportunities, I think we executed pretty clean on offense, and defensively did what we needed to do.”

Wyoming Area got the scoring barrage started immediately when running back Drew Mruk sprinted down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run on his team’s first offensive play.

Less than three minutes later, Adam Sigman blew past the Royals special teams squad for a lightning-quick 60-yard punt return touchdown with 7:52 left in the first quarter to up his team’s lead to 14-0.

Immediately after a Redeemer fumble the ball at the 29-yard line, running back Vincenzo Giambra cashed in on the turnover with a 29-yard rushing score to make it 21-0.

Wyoming Area would cash in again a few minutes later on an impressive Rocco Pisano punt return all the way to the 3-yard line. Leo Haros barreled into the end zone from there for a 27-0 lead.

Another turnover caused by the Warriors defense — a Tom Collins interception — set up Mruk’s second touchdown of the game from 3 yards out. With 1:30 left in the first quarter, it was already 34-0.

And the quarter wasn’t over. Giambra went 51 yards for another score on the ground on the final play of the frame for a 41-0 lead.

Holy Redeemer would end up scoring three touchdowns after that, getting on the board in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Christian Leon.

The second touchdown came when sophomore Jake Koons recovered a fumble on defense and took it all the way to the house for an 85-yard touchdown before halftime.

Redeemer’s final score came in the the fourth quarter, when speedy wide receiver Zack Perta scored on a 30-yard throw from quarterback Catal Ormando with 7:50 remaining.

Wyoming Area’s reserves answered with two scores of their own. Backup quarterback John Morgan’s 53-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 49-20 with 6:53 left.

The final touchdown came with only 3:59 left in regulation when tailback Joe Marranca, pounded his way into the end zone from 3 yards out.

The Warriors travel to take on Tunkhannock next week, while Holy Redeemer plays at Crestwood.