Warrior goalkeeper Olivia Allen saves another shot on goal by Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area’s Olivia Kwiatkowski (4) attempts the steal the ball from Patriot Gia Innamorati (15).

Pittston Area’s Kayla Rodzinak (22) watches the ball she kicked scoring over the fingertips of Warrior goalkeeper Olivia Allen in the second period.

Patriot Lauren Ivey (21) and Warrior Addison Yankovich (3) both scramble for the ball at Pittston Area.

Halle Kranson gave Wyoming Area a lead.

Then, she gave the Lady Warriors some breathing room.

Kranson scored goals 1:18 apart and Olivia Allen made 15 saves Oct. 3 to lift Wyoming Area to a 3-1 non-league girls soccer victory over host Pittston Area.

The sophomore midfielder/forward’s goals made sure the Lady Warriors won the first meeting with their rivals with her father serving as head coach. Chad Kranson is in his first season leading Wyoming Area after previously working as an assistant.

Halle Kranson’s penalty kick with 20:40 remaining broke a 1-1 tie. She closed the scoring on another goal with 19:22 remaining.

Wyoming Area’s Brooke Evelock scored the only goal of the first half with 6:53 left.

Kayla Rodzinak scored for Pittston Area with 25:06 remaining to force the tie.

Pittston Area led, 22-14, in shots on goal. Each team had three corner kicks.

Kendall Tigue made eight saves for the Lady Patriots.

Wyoming Area 10, Tunkhannock 0

Anna Wisnewski, Halle Kranson and Christina Kosco scored goals in each half Thursday when Wyoming Area pounded Tunkhannock in a WVC Division 2 game.

Kosco also had two assists while Kranson had one.

The Lady Warriors opened a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Nicole Donvito and Olivia Kwiatkowski, in the first half, and Sofia Sabatini, in the second half, all scored on penalty kicks.

Hannah Fairchild also scored a second-half goal.

Wyoming Area led in shots, 28-4, and corner kicks, 3-0.

The Lady Warriors improved to 4-1-1 in the division and 5-4-1 overall. They are third out of seven teams in the division and third out of eight in the District 2 Class 2A race.

Berwick 10, Pittston Area 0

Berwick routed visiting Pittston Area Wednesday in the WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots fell to 1-7 in the division and 3-8 overall. They are last in the division, but eighth of the 11 teams in the District 2 Class 3A playoff race.

Pittston Area 3, Hazleton Area 2

Pittston Area pulled out its first WVC Division 1 victory of the season at home in overtime Monday.

Mia Snyder scored 1:30 into the game and with 1:40 left in the first overtime to lift the Lady Patriots to the victory.

Snyder also assisted Ryli Smith on the other goal as Pittston Area took a 2-0 lead in the first 4:04.

Brynne McGoff assisted Snyder’s first goal. Snyder’s game-winner came on a direct kick.

Pittston Area led, 34-20, in shots and, 10-2, in corner kicks.

Kendall Tigue made 15 saves in the win.

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 2

All the scoring took place in the second half of Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Anna Wisnewski opened the scoring for Wyoming Area less than three minutes into the half and Nicole Donvito forced overtime by scoring with six minutes left.

Olivia Allen made 13 saves for the Lady Warriors.