It is pumpkin season. Ceramic, light -up plastic, wooden or real, everyone has started to decorate with pumpkins for the fall. We see pumpkin-flavored coffees and desserts, but have you eaten pumpkin as a vegetable?

Pumpkin is a winter squash. Other winter squash is acorn, butternut, spaghetti squash, turban and Hubbard squash. They are easy to store and last longer than summer squash like zucchini or yellow squash. Simply store pumpkin in a cool, dry area for up to three months.

Pumpkin’s bright orange color is a dead giveaway that the squash is loaded with an important antioxidant, beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is one of the plant carotenoids which is converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A keeps eyes and skin healthy and protects against infection. It also helps protects our cells against damage known as oxidation. This damage can cause heart disease, cancer, or eye problems. Antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E help protect your body from this damage and can reduce your risk of disease.

Some folks cook fresh “pie” pumpkin. Pie pumpkin are a thicker flesh than other decorative Jack-o-lantern varieties. The seeds of all pumpkin varieties are edible when roasted.

Related Video

Cubed pie pumpkin can be cooked as a vegetable. It can be roasted along with diced squash and or sweet potatoes. Or pie pumpkin can be cooked and used as a puree in recipes. Read below to learn how to cook a fresh pie pumpkin for pumpkin puree.

Pumpkin puree can also be purchased in canned or frozen form. Both are available year-round and are easy to use in recipes. Another canned product is pumpkin pie mix. The canned pumpkin pie mix has added sugar and spices and costs more. This is used to make pumpkin pie.

Find new ways to enjoy pumpkin as a vegetable. Here is a recipe for pumpkin soup. It is easy to make and has great flavor and a thick consistency. Enjoy.

How to make pumpkin puree from fresh pumpkin

Wash the pumpkin. Wash hands. Cut, peel, and remove seeds and strings from pumpkin. Cube pumpkin and put in pot. Cover with water and cook until tender. Drain and mash. Use according to your recipe. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Pumpkin Apple Soup

• 1/2 cup apple juice concentrate, thawed

• 1 apple, washed, cored, and diced

• 1 large onion, diced

• 3 tablespoons canola or olive oil

• 1 tablespoon curry powder (optional)

• 5 cups chicken stock

• 3 cups pumpkin puree (fresh, frozen, or canned)

• 1 cup evaporated milk or half and half

• Paprika as garnish

Wash hands. Sauté onion in oil for about 3 minutes in a large pot. Add the diced apple and sauté for 2 minutes longer. Sprinkle with curry powder and sauté one minute longer. Add the stock, apple juice concentrate and pumpkin puree. Bring this mixture to a boil, turn down the heat, and simmer gently for about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add evaporated milk and continue cooking until the soup is very hot. Do not boil again. Serve the soup garnished with a dash of paprika. Make 6 servings

Mary Ehret is the nutrition links supervisor for the Penn State Extension in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties.