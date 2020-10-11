YATESVILLE – The crowds at football games and other outdoor events grew around Pennsylvania Friday night, including at Pittston Area’s Charley Trippi Stadium.

Pittston Area gave all football players, cheerleaders and band members two tickets to watch the game the Patriots lost, 31-28, to Dallas.

With the total gathering allowed to go beyond 250, the school also issued 50 tickets to visiting Dallas to use at its discretion and made 100 tickets available for the Pittston Area student body.

Gov. Tom Wolf decided this week to allow the increased crowds for outdoor gatherings based on percentages of stadium capacity.

In other state high school sports news this week, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors approved new fall sports playoff brackets during its Wednesday meetings.

Football brackets needed to be adjusted after District 11 (Lehigh Valley) and District 8 (city of Pittsburgh) decided not to participate this year, but District 12 (city of Philadelphia) asked to be let back in.

In Class 3A, which includes defending state champion Wyoming Area, District 2 will apparently conduct just a championship game with its top two teams in order to have a champion ready to face the District 3 champion Nov. 13-14.

In Class 4A, where Pittston Area competes, District 2 will also have just a championship game before its champion faces the District 4 champ Nov. 13-14.

The district football playoff fields needed to be reduced when the PIAA decided to competes its football playoffs on Thanksgiving weekend, earlier than originally planned, as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.