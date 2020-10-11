YATESVILLE – Pittston Area’s offense was practically perfect Friday night.

It may have even been too efficient.

The Patriots rallied from three touchdowns down to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but scored so fast that they left just enough time for Dallas to answer with a game-winning Jace Chopyak field goal with five seconds left for a 31-28 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 football victory.

Pittston Area drove 73, 71 and 45 yards for touchdowns in a stretch of 12:56 ending with David Sudo’s game-tying touchdown on an 8-yard run with 1:54 remaining.

During that time, the Patriots (0-4) converted a fourth down, then four straight third-down situations by combining Sudo’s power running with quarterback P.J. Pisano hitting eight of nine passes for 141 yards.

“There’s a lot of pride what we did, but then there’s the disappointment of coming up short again,” Nick Barbieri said. “But, if we keep working, we’ll get one.”

Dallas scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and another in the opening possession of the second half to take a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pisano hit David Behm flying down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of the quarter.

The Patriots forced a punt less than a minute later and moved 81 yards on seven straight Pisano passes before Sudo went the last 2 yards for the touchdown.

Alex Hoban’s first-down sack and Rob Barbieri’s third-down interception made it another short Dallas possession and gave the Patriots the ball at the Mountaineers 45.

Sudo carried seven times for 34 yards in the game-tying drive. The former fullback, playing tailback with Bryheem Patterson hurt, finished with 148 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

“We found a running game,” Barbieri said. “That’s the key. If we can run the ball, that allows us play action and opens things up.

“It makes P.J.’s job a lot easier without being harassed.”

Sudo had a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive that featured eight runs, the last six by Sudo.

Dallas opened the scoring on a 64-yard run by Rocco Ormando, who finished with 146 yards on 17 carries.

The Mountaineers pulled out the way by scoring at the end of each half.

Ben Fife went over two defenders in the end zone on a 29-yard pass on the final play of the first half.

Fife caught a 23-yard pass to start the 39-yard drive to the winning score.

The Mountaineers were aided by a Patriots roughing the passer penalty in the final minute.

The 10 yards seemed to make a difference when Chopyak had just enough leg on a 32-yard field goal.

UP NEXT

Pittston Area hits the road to face unbeaten Williamsport in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game. The Millionaires have outscored their first five opponents, 178-52. Frankie Morrone threw for 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions in the first four Millionaires games.

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area dominated statistically, leading 20-11 in first downs 200-137 in rushing yards, 180-121 in passing yards, 59-39 in offensive plays, 380-258 in total offense and 29:48-18:12 in time of possession. … Pittston Area’s P.J. Pisano went 13-for-16 for 180 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. … David Behm led all receivers with six catches for 95 yards. … John Symons led the Pittston Area defense with five tackles, including a sack, an assist and a broken-up pass. Rob Barbieri had four tackles, an assist and an interception along with a 47-yard kickoff return.