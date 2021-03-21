Wyoming Area had a veteran group ready to go in 2020 when the boys tennis preseason was interrupted for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The season never did start and, now that spring sports are preparing to launch for first time since 2019, the Warriors have new a look.

“I lost a fully loaded and tested senior team last year with the COVID cancellation and have an untested team this year,” said Warriors coach Bill Roberts, who is assisted by volunteer coach Joe Skrip.

Adam Wisnewski, a third-year player who was part of the second doubles team two years ago, is the only player with any high school match experience.

“Since the team is untested in match play, it’s hard to guess what our season will be, but I believe they’re ready to play,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the final positions are not settled yet, but he projected what the lineup could look like for the Warriors, who are scheduled to begin Wyoming Valley Conference play Monday.

Wisnewski leads a 12-player team that features five seniors and five seniors with one junior and one freshman.

Wisnewski projects as the first singles player with fellow senior Charles Alfano in the second spot. Dylan Stoss, a sophomore, is at third singles.

Seniors Anthony Nelson and Jacob Nelson are working at first doubles with sophomore Gabriel Cable likely to be joined by either sophomore Nick Winsock or junior Sean Burke at second doubles.

Other alternates are senior Ryan Boub, sophomores Eli Harding and Nick Cirelli and freshman Liam Burke.

Wyoming Area will practice and play home matches at Pittston Area’s courts at the Mattei Middle School.

“We are so grateful to them for allowing us to share their home courts for the fourth year,” Roberts said.