Bree Bednarski, shown competing for Wyoming Area, was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for field hockey.

Wyoming Area graduate Bree Bednarski was named Big Ten Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Tuesday.

Bednarski scored in both home games during the week for Penn State, which is 2-1 in the Big Ten and 2-3 overall.

Bednarski assisted on Anna Simon’s penalty corner goal in a 3-0 victory over Maryland.

When the teams met against two days later, Bednarski had a goal and an assist during a 3-2 loss.

Bednarski is the team’s leading scorer with six points on two goals and two assists.

The senior forward also scored the goal that forced overtime in what became a 2-1 shootout victory over Northwestern.

Bednarski began her college career at Michigan in 2016. She played 20 games, starting two, and had a goal and an assist.

After sitting out the 2017 season under transfer rules, Bednarski had one goal in 10 games as a sophomore.

Bednarski had three goals and an assist, including the only goal in a 1-0 Big Ten Tournament victory over Maryland in 2019. She played in all 20 games, starting 11.

Penn State did not play in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and has replaced that with the spring Big Ten season.

During high school, Bednarski set a state record with 67 goals in a season as a senior.