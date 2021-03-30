🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area boys tennis team had the honor of playing in the first spring high school sporting event in the Greater Pittston Area in about 22 months.

After beating Wilkes-Barre Area, 3-2, Monday in a Wyoming Valley Conference match at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School, the Warriors will have to wait a while before playing again.

The team is now on a break, related to COVID-19 protocols, which led to the postponement of two matches later in the opening week and those originally scheduled for the upcoming week.

Wyoming Area just returned its girls lacrosse, baseball and softball teams to practice Friday following each team being in quarantine because of COVID-19 issues.

The boys tennis team swept doubles and took advantage of a Wilkes-Barre Area forfeit at first singles to post the opening victory.

Nate Cable-Nick Winsock did not lose a game at second doubles, winning, 6-0, 6-0.

Brothers Anthony and Jacob Nelson won, 6-0, 6-1, and first doubles.

Adam Wisnewski and Charles Alfano opened the season in the first and second singles spots and lost in straight sets.

Dylan Stoss received the forfeit win.