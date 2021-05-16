Wyoming Area’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship boys team has the top seed in three events for Monday’s District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at North Pocono High School.

Michael Branley is the top seed in the 1600-meter run and Nico Sciandra goes in with the lowest time in the 300 hurdles.

Usama Alansari is one of three high jumpers to share the top seed after they all cleared 5-10.

Toni Minichello from Wyoming Area is seeded first in the Class 2A girls javelin.

Pittston Area’s Giavanna Innamorati is the top seed in an individual event and as part of a relay for the Class 3A Championships, which are set for Tuesday at North Pocono.

Innamorati leads the field in the 100 hurdles and is part of the number-one team going into the 400 relay. The relay team also includes Lauren LoPresto. Aria Messner and Jakiya Kroon.

Both meets are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.