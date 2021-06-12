🔊 Listen to this

Two Wyoming Area graduates made their debuts in the Wilkes University athletic program as freshmen this spring.

Softball player Tinsley Sarnak and lacrosse player Catie McDonough played in two games each.

Sarnak batted once in each of her two games, going 0-for-2 and also made one pitching appearance. She allowed two runs in one inning of work.

McDonough came off the bench to play 79 minutes in a game against York College, then started her other game. In her start against rival King’s College, she controlled one draw.