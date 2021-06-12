🔊 Listen to this

Warrior Casey Noone is shown collecting one of his two hits on the day scoring a run and an RBI.

Jack Mathis (4) congratulates Casey Noone (7) after Noone scored for the Warriors. Mathis and Noone combined for five of the eight Wyoming Area hits against ELCO in PIAA AAAA quarerfinal action.

Behind 6-4 against Wyoming Area, ELCO’s Riley Keppley (24) was called out in the bottom of the seventh inning after colliding with the Warriors catcher Jake Kelleher, who made the catch, and pitcher Hunter Lawall.

Warrior sophomore Jack Mathis went 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBI.

Casey Noone (7) flexes his muscle after hitting a double and driving in a run for the Warriors in PIAA AAAA quarterfinal action.

CENTER VALLEY — There was a sense of trouble as the ball was launched off the bat of Eastern Lebanon County’s Reilly Peiffer in the third inning.

Evan Melberger, Wyoming Area’s reliable and rangy center fielder, searched the sky while looking directly into a blazing sun. A Thursday morning start at DeSales University put outfielders at a disadvantage and it was obvious Melberger couldn’t locate the ball, which landed about 20 feet from him.

Three runs scored on the play and another came in on a single.

Wyoming Area, however, rallied from the temporary setback, using its own four-run uprising in the fifth inning to defeat ELCO, 6-4, in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state quarterfinal game.

Related Video

District 2 champion Wyoming Area (14-6) moves to Monday’s semifinals and will play District 12 champion Bonner-Prendie (16-7) at a site and time to be announced. Bonner-Prendie defeated D1 champ Holy Ghost Prep 9-7 in its quarterfinal game.

Aside from the sun-aided triple and the ensuing RBI single, both with two outs, District 3 champion ELCO (17-7) did very little against Wyoming Area starter Hunter Lawall.

Lawall ended ELCO’s four-run third inning with an infield pop and retired the side in order in the next four innings. He surrendered three hits — all in the third — and struck out nine.

“You can’t really do much about it,” Lawall said of the triple. “They scored three runs, but you can’t do anything. You have to keep your head, go back at it.

“We made a comeback and (Melberger) probably won us the game with that double. It got the rally started.”

Melberger opened the fifth inning with a double into the left-center gap and scored when Casey Noone sliced a double down the left-field line, moving Wyoming Area within 4-3. An out later, Wyoming Area got three walks — the first being the second intentional pass to J.J. Hood — to force in a run and tie the score.

“Every time you guys come out here, I tell you the same thing. It’s a positive after a negative, a positive after a negative,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “In my opinion, (ELCO) didn’t do anything to earn those runs. It was pop-up, it was a miscue. The sun got in the eyes, but guess what, my guys are resilient. I looked at them and they said, ‘Coach, no sweat’.”

There was one more positive to come in the fifth, and any sweating was in the opposing dugout.

Jack Mathis continued his strong day with a two-run single to make it 6-4. Mathis was among a handful of Warriors who started slowly at the plate to begin the season. The sophomore third baseman, who hit seventh in the order, finished 3-for-3 with three RBI.

“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t doing too well,” Mathis said. “I couldn’t get the bat on the ball and I was hitting the ball weak. But I have more confidence at the plate and even in the field, and it’s been showing the last couple games.”

Mathis knocked in Wyoming Area’s first run in the second inning, lining a double just inside the left-field line to score Johnny Morgan, who singled. Both hits came with two outs.

Morgan, who drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in one of the runs in the fifth, is another of the guys in the bottom part of the order who has produced as of late.

“Since Valley View (in the district semifinals), all the teams have been pitching around our one through four hitters,” Morgan said. “Every team lately has been walking J.J. every single time. I feel like they disrespect the bottom of the order a little bit and we have to come through for the whole squad.”

Wyoming Area’s second run came in the third inning when No. 9 hitter Jason Wiedl reached on a two-base throwing error and later scored when Noone’s single was misplayed in the outfield.

Lawall was just able to squeeze in a complete game. He got the second out of the seventh on his 104th pitch, one shy of the maximum 105. Rules allow him to top 105 to finish the next batter, and he did that with a routine grounder to Mathis.

Noone finished with two hits.

Lawall walked just two in his complete game.