Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School finished tied for fifth in the Philadelphia Catholic League, but is down to the final four Class 4A baseball teams in the state.

Bonner-Prendie, as the school is known on a less formal basis, is the next opponent for Wyoming Area in Monday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinals.

The teams play at DeSales University in a game tentatively scheduled for 6:30, but dependent upon the ending time of the Lake-Lehman/Oley Valley game at 3:30.

Both teams have gotten hot late in the season.

After going 8-5 in the PCL, Bonner-Prendie has outscored three playoff opponents by a total of 27-6 to improve to 16-7 overall.

The Friars are led by sophomore shortstop Kevin McGonigle, who has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a .491 batting average.

Wyoming Area was fourth of seven teams in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, but has won eight straight overall to improve from 6-6 to 14-6.

Junior catcher Jake Kelleher leads the Wyoming Area offense with 19 RBI, six doubles and a .400 average.

J.J. Hood has a team-high three homers and is second on the team behind Keller in RBI (18) and batting average (.391).

Hood is 8-1 with a 1.59 earned run average and 99 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings. Hunter Lawall is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 42 innings. Both are juniors.