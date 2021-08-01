Abington scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning July 23 to pull out a 14-13 victory over Greater Wyoming Area in the third and final game of the championship series.

GWA had scored four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 13-9 lead in the game that was continued from the night before.

Abington then answered with five runs.

After GWA won the series opener, Abington forced a deciding game with a 5-1 win July 21.

Related Video

GWA lost the finale despite scoring four times in each of its final two innings, breaking ties both times.

After GWA opened a 9-5 lead, Abington tied the game, leading to the suspension because of darkness.

Noah Smith was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the loss. Colby Walsh had a triple, double and three RBI. Nick Ciampi was 3-for-4 with an RBI.